Lavrov, Blinken discuss Iran n-deal, bilateral issues

Moscow, Oct 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and bilateral issues.

The two countries' top diplomats exchanged views on the prospects for restoring full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during the phone call, which was initiated by the US side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported.

They also discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda, it said in a brief statement.

