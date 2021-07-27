Lead India Foundation plans network of national clubs

Hyderabad, July 27 Lead India Foundation, a brainchild of former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on Tuesday announced major initiatives to usher in the super-power India he had dreamt of.

On the sixth death anniversary of the former President, the Foundation unveiled a national initiative to transform Indian youth into a reckoning power.

During 2021 and 2022, Lead India Foundation plans to create a model network of Lead India national clubs in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and thereafter expand this model network to other states.

Pullela Gopichand, President and Brand Ambassador, Lead India Foundation; N.B. Sudershan Acharya, Founder and Executive Chairman, Lead India Foundation; K.V. Ramanachary, Advisor to Government of Telangana; and Major (Retd) Madhukar Katragadda, CEO, Lead India Foundation, made the announcements here.

Lead India Foundation was founded by Acharya in 2004 under the guidance and personal mentorship of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

