Leading airshow returns to California after a year

San Francisco, Oct 2 One of the largest airshows in the US has returned to Southern California after a year off due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual Pacific Airshow line-up will feature the US Air Force Thunderbirds, US Navy Blue Angels, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, US Army Golden Knights, US Air Force ACC F-35 Demo Team and the US Marine Corps V-22 Osprey Demo Team this year in three days over the weekend in Huntington Beach, according to the air show's official website.

Organisers said that dozens of other military aviators and civilian performers will also make up the roster of the show, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since its launch in 2016, the airshow has seen an explosion in popularity year after year, attracting millions of spectators every fall.

The show has grown to be the largest airshow in the country by attendance.

