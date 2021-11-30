Liquor bottle found in Bihar assembly premises sent for probe

Patna, Nov 30 After the recovery of an empty liquor bottle from the premises of the Bihar assembly on Tuesday, DGP S.K. Singhal said that it has been sent to forensic science lab to ascertain fingerprint on it.

Such a decision was taken after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took cognizance of the matter. He said, it is a serious issue. He called the DGP and Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan in his chamber and directed them to find out who consumed liquor.

The empty liquor bottle was found just 50 meters away from the chamber of Nitish Kumar inside Bihar assembly premises.

"We have recovered the empty liquor bottle from the spot and sent it to the forensic lab of the liquor prohibition department to ascertain finger prints. The place was not covered with CCTV cameras but a CCTV was placed some distance away. We are scanning it to find the real culprit," Singhal said.

Chief secretary Tripurari Sharan said: "The recovery of an empty bottle is not a security lapse. The bottle was thrown at the place with a clear motive. It is not a normal incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation."

Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad also said: "It is a serious issue and needs thorough investigation."

Earlier, Opposition leader in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the ruling JDU-BJP government over the recovery of empty liquor bottle from the assembly premises. Demanding resignation of the Chief Minister, he said, "The empty bottle of liquor was found just 50 meters away from the chamber of the Chief Minister inside Bihar Vidhan Sabha. It shows the reality of the liquor ban. The liquor was either consumed in a high security restricted area inside Bihar Vidhan Sabha or someone came with the empty bottle. Nitish Kumar is taking high moral ground on liquor ban but his police are unable to check consumption," Tejashwi Yadav said.

He asked, "Is Bihar Chief Minister who is also holding the home ministry portfolio, sleeping? The DGP's office is a few meters away. Five to six security layers are put in place when the Chief Minister is present in the house. Despite this, liquor is being consumed inside the premises."

He also pointed out this issue inside the floor of the house.

"Liquor is available all across the state. The claim of liquor ban is just an eyewash," he asserted.

