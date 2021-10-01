Lithuania reimposes mask mandate

Vilnius, Oct 1 Amid increased Covid-19 infection rates, the Lithuanian government has decided to reimpose a mask mandate and issue recommendations on working from home for both private and public sectors.

Under the mandate, people will be required to wear masks indoors in public spaces, including shops, public transport, schools and event venues, except for children under the age of six, people with disabilities who cannot cover their faces, and exercising individuals, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, the mask mandate will not apply to service provision when it is impossible to serve a masked customer.

The government adopted the new rules due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Last week, Lithuania moved into the worst "black" zone under the nation's colour-based pandemic classification system.

So far, 67.7 per cent of the population in Lithuania has been vaccinated against the virus, but the proportion is still insufficient to contain the virus.

As of Friday morning, the country's overall infection tally and death toll stood at 331,683 and 4,993, respectively.

