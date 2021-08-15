Local political parties not making efforts to bring normalcy in J&K: Ashish Sood

New Delhi, Aug 15 The mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are not putting any efforts to bring normalcy in the state for their vote bank politics, says BJP co-incharge for Jammu and Kashmir Ashish Sood.

In an exclusive interview to , Sood questions political parties of Kashmir that whether bringing normalcy is the sole responsibility of the Government of India and New Delhi?

Excerpts of the interview.

Q: What are the changes Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed in the last two years after abrogation of Article 370?

A: Whole lifestyle of the state has been changed. Biggest change which came in the state is development work. People spread misconception that Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370 to make 'Hindus' happy or BJP did it to fulfill its political agenda. It's true it is our agenda that 'Ek desh me do vidhan and do nishan nahi chalenge'.

But abrogation of Article 370 is all about development politics of Narendra Modi and it should not be seen as Hindu or BJP 'ka fayda'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor