Lok Sabha begins discussion on climate change

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the discussion on climate change under Rule 193.

Speaker On Birla said this is an important subject for all human beings, and it is a matter of great pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated conservation of the climate on all international forums.

Initiating the debate, DMK's Kanimozhi cited the excessive flooding in recent weeks in south India and how Chennai was badly affected again, as she stressed that the government needs to act on climate change mitigation and adaptation.

BJP's Sanjay Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Modi has initiated a series of steps in this direction soon after he took over in 2014 and equally voiced his concerns on all international forums. Even in the Glasgow summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had widely praised him a lot for his pro-active role played for climate change, he added.

However, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the time has come when we need to think globally but act locally. India has the lowest rate of emission at five percent only compared to other countries of the world, but climate change was "the most under-reported failure of the Modi government". "The assault on climate began as soon as Modi government took over in 2014," he added.

Trinamool Congress' Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that this is an important issue for all human beings.

"In India, we cannot put on a mask all the time. Some rich people use air fresheners in their rooms but poor people cannot and they are forced to inhale the polluted air," she said.

She also said that one should not plainly blame the farmers for burning the stubble as they have been doing it for ages. "We should teach them alternate ways first."

She noted that unplanned development, not in keeping with the sustainable development goals, is causing Climate Change.

"The area of Sunderban in Bengal is under constant threat as the water level in the Ganga is rising and the sea level is also rising due to the melting ice in Antarctica.

"We need to certainly think on the issues... We need to reduce the carbon emissions, we need electric vehicles. The frequency of the cyclone has increased substantially in recent times.

"We need to have renewable energy as Denmark has 100 percent renewable energy. Solar energy could be a substantial replacement but 80 percent of the energy in India comes from fossil fuels," she said.

She also suggested that the MPLAD funds can be used for setting up solar panels in rural areas, hospitals and other places and the government should amend the law to allow this.

Dileswar Kamait of the Janata Dal-United said that unplanned development of the cities, the impact of climate change can be seen in every part of the world but this is more seen in India. For infra projects, around 69 lakhs trees have been cut in recent years, he added.

BSP member Ritesh Pandey said that we need to be serious about climate change and economic development, and reduce our dependence on fossil fuel.

