Lok Sabha passes AERA Amendment Bill, 2021

New Delhi, July 29 The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India), Amendment Bill 2021. The bill was tabled by the new Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Bill proposes to amend the definition of "major airport" so as to extend its scope to determine the tariff for a group of airports.

Consequently, this will encourage the development of the smaller airports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor