LS adjourned twice over Oppn's protest on inflation, snooping row

New Delhi, Aug 4 The proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday were adjourned twice amid the Opposition's protests against the Government over the issues of inflation, alleged Pegasus snooping and farm laws.

The first adjournment was made at 11.14 a.m. till 11.30 a.m. and second one occurred at 11.35 till 12 p.m.

Soon after the House resumed at 11.30 a.m. after the first adjournment, the Deputy Speaker Rajendra Agrawal tried to continue the Question Hour, but the Opposition members kept on shouting slogans and displaying placards to the chair.

Appealing to the members protesting in the Well to go to their seats, the Deputy Speaker said that the dignity and decorum of the House has been shaken with the behaviour of the erring members which may incur disciplinary action against them.

"When the Chair is appealing something, you should not display placards and you all should go back to your seats. Displaying placards in the Well are not correct and against the decorum and action can be taken on this", Agrawal said to the Opposition members.

But they remained in the well and continued their protest following that the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Eralier, when the House assembled at 11.00 a.m., Speaker Om Birla made obituary reference on passing away of eight former members of the House and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and the House observed silence in respect of those former members.

After the obituary reference, the Speaker initiated the Question Hour, and soon the Opposition members came into the well displaying banners and started raising slogans.

Birla tried to convince them and appealed to go to their respective seats and he proceeded with Question Hour but his advice fell on deaf ears of the agitation Members.

The House was adjourned till 11.30 a.m.

During the brief period of the question Hour, the BJP lawmaker Dharambir Singh raised a question on stalled railway projects in Haryana while BJD Member Anubhav Mohanty demanded the Rail Ministry to reconsider a railway link to his constituency Kendrapara.

