Macron, Scholz meet in Paris, vow to enhance ties

Paris, Dec 11 French President Emmanuel Macron met the new visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here in a bid to strengthen relations between the two leading European nations.

This was Scholz's first foreign visit since taking the reins from his predecessor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

In a press conference following the meeting on Friday, Macron said that during initial exchanges, there was "a solid convergence of views" and "a desire to make our two countries work together", reports Xinhua news agency.

The leaders discussed the future of the European Union (EU) with regards to immigration, new energies, border protection and relations with other states.

France on Thursday presented its agenda for the upcoming French presidency of the Council of the EU.

It plans to review the EU's budget policy and deficit rules, in order to promote post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

The German Chancellor said that "it is a question of maintaining this growth, which was engendered by the stimulus pact."

"At the same time, we must work on the solidity of our finances," said Scholz.

The Chancellor's coalition of his Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens unlike the previous German government, has indicated it could agree to a reform.

After Paris, Scholz arrived in Brussels later on Friday, where he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

