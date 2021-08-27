Madras HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged

Chennai, Aug 27 The Madras High Court order on making bumper-to-bumper insurance cover for all new private cars sold from September 1 may not stand legal scrutiny as the court cannot compel an individual to insure his property, said legal and insurance experts.

"It is patently untenable order and would not stand legal scrutiny if the vehicle makers or any other aggrieved party goes on appeal," D. Varadarajan, a Supreme Court advocate specialising in company/competition/insurance laws, had told .

"The court's intent to provide insurance cover to the occupants of a private car is laudable. It comes under the Third Party cover. But the court by its order cannot compel a person to cover his vehicle under 'bumper-to-bumper' insurance policy," Americai V. Narayanan, Chairman, ICM Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd told .

Vehicle insurance policies are two parts own damage

