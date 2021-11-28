Maha Vikas Aghadi is 'Maha Vishwasghati Aghadi sarkar', says Prakash Javadekar as Maharashtra govt completes two years

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday hit out at the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the completion of its two years in office and called it the 'Maha Vishwasghati Aghadi Sarkar' (an unfaithful government), adding that the people of Maharashtra had given their mandate to Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in the 2019 assembly polls but the Shiv Sena chief chose to join hands with rival NCP and Congress only to become the chief minister of "the most corrupt" dispensation in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said, "Uddhav Thackeray government has completed two years today. We have not seen a more corrupt, opportunist and anti-people government than this in the state. They have named themselves Maha Vikas Aghadi, I want to name it Maha Vishwasghati Aghadi. They have betrayed the people and have done the criminalisation of politics."

Javadekar slammed Thackeray for "betraying" the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and said that he is an "accidental" chief minister.

"Uddhav Thackeray is an accidental chief minister. He has become the chief minister by betrayal. The voters had voted for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he betrayed and stitched an alliance with the anti-Modi people," he said.

"There is a prominent minister whose home is raided by the Income Tax Department. More than Rs 1,000 crore is discovered as 'benami property'. Another minister from the NCP, he was arrested because he had attacked a common man whistleblower. There is a third minister who purchased land at a throwaway price from the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim who was involved in 1993 serial bomb blast in Mumbai," he alleged without naming any minister.

"When Sharad Pawar was the defence minister back then, a partner of Dawood had sat with him in one of the aircraft of the Indian defence forces. The people of Maharashtra did not bring him back to power," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor