Major operation against drug traffickers in Colombia

Bogota, Nov 20 In a major operation by the security authorities in Colombia, 90 drug traffickers have been captured.

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday announced that the authorities captured 90 suspected members of the Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan) criminal organisation in a nationwide dragnet, reported Xinhua news agency.

"More than 300 uniformed members of the criminal investigation service carried out the mega operation 'Demolisher' in seven departments of the country," dealing a heavy blow to the group, Duque said via Twitter.

"In simultaneous operations led by our #Public Force ... 90 alleged members of subgroups of the 'Clan del Golfo' were captured," added Duque.

The operations were carried out in the departments of Antioquia, Atlantico, Cordoba, Bolivar, Choco, Cesar and Magdalena.

On October 23, Colombian authorities captured the top leader of the Gulf Clan, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias "Otoniel," for whom they offered 7,95,000 US dollars for his capture.

His arrest marked the most important blow to drug trafficking

this century, according to Duque.

