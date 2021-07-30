Maken hints at dropping few ministers from Gehlot cabinet

Jaipur, July 30 A few members of Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot ministry may be dropped before the much-awaited cabinet expansion in the state.

This was indicated by Congress in charge Ajay Maken on Friday before he left for Delhi, after finishing his one-on-one interaction with all 115 Congress MLAs, and senior party leaders, on Wednesday and Thursday for making a report card of various ministers.

He said that some ministers have expressed their willingness to resign and work for the party. "Some people want to leave cabinet positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people," he said.

The statement makes it clear that some ministers will be sacked to induct new faces in the Gehlot government.

"The Congress will form the government once again in 2023," said Maken, who was in Rajasthan to break the impasse between two camps, led by Chief Minister Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Responding to a query on the possible role of Pilot, he said: "Everyone trusts the high command and all have said in a united voice that they shall accept any role given by the high command."

Meanwhile, the report, prepared after talking to 115 MLAs and senior leaders on Wednesday and Thursday, will now be handed over to the party high command, said Congress officials.

It is likely to usher in cabinet expansion and political appointments which are much awaited by party workers.

On Thursday, Gehlot called an informal meeting with party MLAs over dinner and asked everyone to forget and forgive to start a new development chapter in the state.

