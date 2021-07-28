Maken starts one-on-one dialogue with Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

Jaipur, July 28 Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken reached Jaipur on Wednesday and immediately got on to the job. He started the one-on-one dialogue with 119 Congress MLAs, to break the ice between two camps being led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

The interaction shall continue for two days and will help in getting right feedback on ministers' performance.

Sources said that cabinet expansion will be held soon after the feedback taken from the legislators and then will come the turn of the district presidents for the PCC. These two processes will be followed by political appointments.

On Wednesday, Maken started his scheduled meetings with MLAs and is asking questions related to the performances of ministers.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government, in a surprising move, transferred 283 RAS officers in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Sources said that many MLAs have been complaining that they are not being supported by bureaucrats and now lending ears to their complaints, Gehlot has done this reshuffling so that they can give a positive feedback on ministers, said sources.

Pilot meanwhile on Tuesday rushed to Delhi to have a meeting with Maken before his departure to Jaipur.

Pilot reportedly also had a telephonic talk with Priyanka Gandhi.

