Malaysian Parliament convenes on Covid situation, emergency

Kuala Lumpur, July 26 Malaysia's lower house of Parliament convened on Monday for a special session to hear the government's explanation on issues related to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and the current state of emergency declared in the country.

The five-day sitting is the first since Parliament was suspended following the declaration of a state of emergency on January 12 to stop the Covid-19 outbreak, reports Xinhua news agency.

The sitting will proceed without several MPs, two of whom have been infected with Covid-19, while several more are under quarantine.

All MPs had been vaccinated prior to the sitting.

According to the parliamentary schedule, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will make a statement on the national recovery plan meant to guide the country out of the Covid-19 situation, which has seen a surge of fresh infections in recent weeks, with the total passing the 1 million mark on Sunday.

Besides Muhyiddin, Health Minister Adham Baba will give a statement on efforts to combat the pandemic and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also the coordinating minister for Malaysia's national Covid-19 immunisation program, will elaborate on the national vaccination program.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz will explain the various government economic aid packages while a statement on the implementation of the emergency order will be made by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, expected to be on the last day of the sitting.

After the presentation by the ministers, MPs will be given space to seek clarifications and give opinions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor