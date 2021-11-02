Mamata Banerjee claims victory in WB bypolls; TMC secures 2 seats, leads in 2

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed victory of all four party candidates in by-elections on Tuesday, while the Election Commission of India has declared results of only two constituencies-- Dinhata and Khardah.

According to official data of ECI, TMC's Sovandeb Chattopadhyay has won the Khardaha assembly seat by a margin of over 93,000 votes, whereas in Dinhata constituency, TMC's Udayan Guha won by a margin of over 1.6 lakh votes.

In Dinhata, BJP's Shok Mandal secured 25,387 votes, while TMC's Udayan Guha secured 1,89,153 votes. In Khardaha, TMC won with 1,13,647 votes, whereas BJP has secured only 20,198 votes.

Moreover, the TMC is also leading in Gosaba and Santipur constituencies with 1,60,231 votes and 1,10,907 votes respectively

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!"

Apart from the state Chief Minister, TMC leader Derek O'Brien also claimed victory of all party candidates in West Bengal.

"Beyond the headlines of TMC's HUGE WIN in 4 bypolls, some nuggets neck and neck fight for 2nd/3rd position between BJP and CPIM. BJP lost in Minister of State for Home's own booth. Margin in Dinhata: from minus 57 in May to + 1.5 lakh. Shah ain't going to Bengal till next Diwali?" Derek tweeted.

The counting of votes for Gosaba and Santipur assembly seats is still underway.

Santipur and Dinhata seats fell vacant after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resigned from the assembly, respectively. Whereas, elections on the other two seats are being held as All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) MLAs Kajal Sinha (Khardaha) and Jayanta Naskar (Gosaba) died due to COVID-19.

There is a tough fight between the BJP and the TMC for retaining the seats they had and capturing the other two.

TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had resigned from the Bhabanipur constituency to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the Assembly, is fighting from Khardaha.The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls held earlier this year, winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

Banerjee, who had lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections, marked a landslide victory in the Bhabanipur by-polls held in September, securing her post as chief minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor