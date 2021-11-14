Mamata Banerjee shouldn't bring culture of violence in state: Goa CM

Panjim, Nov 14 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee is welcomed to contest the 2022 Assembly polls in the coastal state, but she should not bring the culture of post-poll violence.

Talking about Benerjee's announcement to contest the forthcoming polls in Goa, Sawant told in an exclusive interview that what happened in West Bengal after the state Assembly polls held earlier this year is well known to everyone.

In Goa, elections are held peacefully and the culture of violence is not part of the coastal state, he said.

Also taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, Sawant said that the Delhi Chief Minister frequently visits Goa to escape the polluted environment of the national capital.

Sawant said that the BJP government in Goa is fully prepared for the February 2022 polls and claimed that despite facing a severe financial crunch due to the Covid pandemic, the party has not stopped any social welfare schemes but started additional ones to help the people.

Excerpts of the interview

Q: How are the preparations for the 2022 polls going?

Sawant: The Goa Assembly polls will be held in February 2022 along with four other states. We are fully prepared at the both the government and organisation levels. At the government front, we have done all preparation, all departments are ready with their schemes and ensuring effective implementation of the existing ones. Several new programmes and schemes are lined up for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of the country's independence and 'Goa@60' to celebrate the state's 60th liberation anniversary from the Portuguese rule.

During several programmes, we are interacting with people and telling them about the several social welfare schemes of the government and other works in all sectors and for all sections of society.

The BJP organisation is also prepared for the polls and teams at ground have been set up at constituency level.

Q: In your opinion, why should the people elect the BJP government for a third time?

Sawant: In the last two and half years of my term, I ensured good administration and it was visible while managing the Covid pandemic, Cyclone Tauktae, floods in the state. In this difficult time despite facing a severe financial crunch, no social sector schemes were stopped and my government started additional new schemes. Funds were made available and also ensured benefits must reach to beneficiaries on time.

Through the ‘Swayampurna Goa' and ‘Sarkar Tumchya Daari'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor