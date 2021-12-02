Man gets 20-year prison term for stabbing stepdaughter to death

Jeonju, Dec 2 A court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for killing his stepdaughter out of anger after an argument.

The Jeonju District Court convicted the 58-year-old man for stabbing his 33-year-old stepdaughter to death in August at their home in Jeonju, 240 km south of Seoul.

The man was arrested after hours of standoff with police at the time. The victim who was moved to a hospital for treatment, later succumbed to her injuries, Yonhap news agency reported.

He allegedly murdered his stepdaughter after she supposedly "insulted him".

The court said that the man inflicted a severe amount of pain on the victim and the family, and was yet to be forgiven by the family.

