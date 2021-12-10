Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice on inflation

New Delhi, Dec 10 Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha.

The notice says, "The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of Oil & vegetables have skyrocketed and Fuel is breaking new price records almost everyday with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than Rs 900. According to data released by RBI, the CPI (combined) inflation rate in Oils and fats for October, 2021 on a YoY basis stands at 33.50 per cent while the same numbers for fuel & light and transport & communication are 14.19 & 10.90 respectively."

"This high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of Inflation in the House," the notice said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on human rights violation under rule 267.

