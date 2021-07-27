Mary Simon sworn in as Canada's 30th Governor General

Ottawa, July 27 Mary Simon has been sworn in as Canada's 30th Governor General, becoming the first-ever indigenous person to take over the post.

Simon, an Inuk from Quebec, was recommended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take the role earlier this month, reports Xinhua news agency.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Senate on Monday where about 50 dignitaries and guests, including Trudeau and the speakers of the House of Commons and Senate, were in attendance.

In addition to official oaths and signatures overseen by senior federal officials, the event had included several cultural performances.

A prominent Inuk leader and former ambassador, Simon as Governor General will play a crucial role in constitutional matters and within minority governments when it comes to questions of confidence and calling elections.

She also becomes the top commander of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Simon's appointment comes amid renewed focus on Canada's efforts towards reconciliation with indigenous peoples, prompted by the continuing discovery of unmarked graves on former residential school grounds across the country.

Canada's indigenous leaders, particularly representatives of the Inuit community, have praised the appointment.

