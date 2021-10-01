Massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway

Gurugram, Oct 1 Commuters on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway were stuck in heavy traffic for hours on Friday evening.

During the busy evening hours, the traffic was completely choked on most major crossings on the National Highway.

Thousands of commuters on the stretch, travelling between the Delhi-Gurugram border to enter Delhi took hours to cross the border. Commuters hit the snarl as soon as they entered the Sarhaul border and moved bumper to bumper till Rajokri flyover in Delhi.

The reason behind the massive jam was the evening rush hours which slowed down vehicle movement.

Gurugram police personnel were present on the spot trying to smoothen traffic movement.

"We are keeping a close watch on peak hour traffic. The peak hour slow traffic movement is a daily phenomenon. We have highway inspectors checking expressway traffic all the time," said a traffic police officer.

Traffic jams started from the Delhi-Gurugram border from 6.15 p.m. and kept on growing from Shankar Chowk in Gurugram till Rajokri flyover in Delhi as office goers started returning to Delhi from Gurugram.

The Gurugram police has deployed inspector-rank officers in the Delhi-Gurugram border area on the Expressway for smooth traffic movement.

