Mathura security beefed up ahead of December 6 call

Mathura, Nov 28 Security has been beefed up in Mathura following a right-wing group's announcement that it will install an idol of Lord Krishna in the Shahi Eidgah on December 6.

The mosque is adjacent to the Krishna Janamasthan temple.

SSP (Mathura) Gaurav Grover said, "Section 144 is already in force in the district. Strict action will be taken against those found indulging in rumour mongering or trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the town. We have received information that some organisations are trying to hold an event or a foot march (to the Eidgah) on December 6."

The administration has established communication with members of the minority community to instil confidence into them. The SSP has appealed to people to work with police in maintaining law and order.

Circle officer (city) Abhishek Tewari, who interacted with minority community leaders in Mathura, assured them that the administration has put safeguards in place, and said, "No one will be allowed to do any mischief."

The threat to perform the 'ritual' at the Eidgah has come at a time when a local court is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking 'removal' of the 17th century mosque.

Police, however, said no permission for any programme has been issued and none will be granted.

Members of the Quami Ekta Manch in Mathura, meanwhile, have urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to provide additional security on December 6.

Founder of the Manch, Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, said it has been 53 years since an agreement was signed between the managements of the Shahi Eidgah and Sri Krishna Janamasthan Sansthan to maintain status quo.

Recently, the All India Teerth Purohit Mahasabha, a 60-year-old body of over 90 temple priests from across India, said that this issue is being raked up unnecessarily and that all concerned parties should be all the more careful as assembly polls are just around the corner in UP.

