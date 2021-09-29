Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting J&K's Tral town

Srinagar, Sep 29 Authorities on Wednesday prevented former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti from visiting J&K's Tral town where she alleged security forces had ransacked homes of civil.

"Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours," Mufti tweeted and also posted the picture of a security force vehicle cross-parked outside the gate of her high security Gupkar Road residence.

Earlier in her tweet she had alleged that soldiers from an army camp had ransacked civilian homes and beaten up civil in Tral in South Kashmir's Pulwama district

There has been no official response to her allegations so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor