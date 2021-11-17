Mehbooba protests against civilian deaths in Kashmir encounter

Jammu, Nov 17 Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest against the alleged killing of civil in the Hyderpora gunfight.

She said the "government was cruel which did not even give the bodies back after killing". She said this will worsen the situation further in a region, which has already been degraded from a state to a union territory.

"As an excuse to deal with militancy, civil are being killed," she said.

She said it is not known whether any militants were killed in the Hyderpora encounter, but the families of three civil killed say they were innocent.

"Their family members want their bodies back," she said.

"We are asking the government how much cruelty will you inflict. Kashmiris didn't go with Pakistan when it sent gunmen to Kashmir in 1947, Kashmiris rejected that. Today also Kashmiris cannot be cowed down with guns. Kashmiri won't surrender," she said.

