Mexico sends second shipment of aid to Haiti

Mexico City, Aug 21 The Mexican government has sent a second shipment of aid to Haiti with 20 tonnes of food and medicine to help with recovery efforts after the Caribbean island was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14, the National Coordinator of Civil Protection Laura Velazquez said here.

Supplies are being transported in three aircraft, the official said during a press conference on Friday, in addition to the 19 tonnes of relief aid Mexico sent at the beginning of the week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Velazquez said that the Secretariat of the Navy could send a ship to Haiti next weekend loaded with 120 tonnes of aid such as food, tents, masks, face shields and other supplies.

The earthquake left severe damage and at least 2,189 people dead in Haiti, according to the Caribbean island's Civil Protection Agency.

