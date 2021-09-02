Mexico's economy to grow about 6% in 2021: Prez

Mexico City, Sep 2 Many experts forecast Mexico's economy will grow about 6 per cent in 2021, as post-pandemic productivity picks up and vaccination against Covid-19 makes progress, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

In his third state of the nation address, the President said on Wednesday that "almost all forecasts for this year agree that the economy will grow about 6 per cent", reports Xinhua news agency.

He also pointed out that although the country is still registering Covid-19 cases, the spread of the virus has been mitigated due to the national vaccination drive that began in December 2020.

The President thanked several governments for the support they have provided in terms of vaccines and other supplies, especially Cuba, Argentina, Russia, China, India and the US.

Mexico has received more than 103 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19, making it possible to vaccinate 65 per cent of the population over 18 years old, Lopez Obrador said.

"The fact that we have fewer hospitalisations and, above all, that the mortality rate has been considerably reduced is a very important human achievement," he said.

"But it is also an indicator of the normalisation of the country's educational, productive and social activity," the President added.

