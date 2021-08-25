Mhadei dispute needs political solution: AICC official

Panaji, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi can resolve the ongoing interstate dispute over the water of Mhadei river in two minutes, if he wants to, All India Congress Committee official Prakash Rathod said on Wednesday.

Rathod, an MLC from Karnataka, who is in Goa as part of the two-day tour of the coastal state by former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, also said that instead of fighting the battle in courts or in the Tribunal, a political resolution should be found to resolve the deadlock between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"As far as the Mhadei issue is concerned, first and foremost there is a BJP government at the centre, Karnataka and Goa. If the PM wants a solution can be found within two minutes. But he does not have the will to do it. They only want to make Goa and Karnataka fight," Rathod told reporters.

"The case is currently being fought in the Tribunal and the Supreme Court. I want that a political decision should be made by making the Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka governments sit together. The Modi government at the Centre has failed to address this issue," he added.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered as a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.

While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters.

The Goa government has already filed a contempt petition accusing Karnataka of diverting the river's water, despite the Supreme Court hearing another special leave petition filed by Goa which has challenged the Tribunal's award.

Rathod said that both Karnataka and Goa were right to seek their share of the water, but added that Modi should call all governments involved to the table and resolve the issue.

"We have no issues with people in Goa wanting to use the water for drinking or for agriculture. Goa should do what is rightfully theirs. If we (Karnataka) need drinking water, we should share it together. If we aren't using the water properly, it is flowing in the sea anyway. Let PM call all governments and resolve the issue," Rathod urged.

