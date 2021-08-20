Mining may resume in Goa in 3 months: CM

Panaji, Aug 20 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hinted that mining activity in Goa may resume in three months, adding that the newly announced state mining corporation would be working towards quick resumption of mining activity in the state.

"Many feel that we have started the mining corporation just for the purpose of show. The mining corporation will work towards starting mining activities in the next three months," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes at a time when the state is gearing up for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022 and in which resumption of mining in the state is expected to be a key issue.

Sawant, while speaking at a function in Dharbandora sub district, which is located in the heart of the mining belt, also said that the corporation would either consider leasing out mining leases or work on its own to extract iron ore for the next five years.

"I assure you that our government will ensure that the common man will benefit by mining resumption," Sawant said.

"For the sake of your interest, we are working towards restarting mining. Despite the fact that the case was pending in the Supreme Court, we have not stopped following up on the matter. As a result the government introduced the Mining Corporation Bill and passed it too. We are firm on this," Sawant said. The Bill was passed during the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, which concluded last month.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had dismissed petitions filed by the state government and a private mining company seeking review of a February 2018 order of the apex court, which had scrapped nearly 90 mining leases in the state, stating that there were irregularities in their renewal process.

All mining exploration activity in Goa has stopped following the 2018 Supreme Court order.

