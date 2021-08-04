Mission 2023: Raj BJP to follow models of Gujarat, K'taka, MP & Himachal

Jaipur, Aug 4 Learning and unlearning might be the new norm of the corporate world but this corporate formula is being followed by the Rajasthan BJP now to bring in fresh waves of changes in the desert state and pave the way for victory in the assembly polls in 2023.

Although the elections are far off, but we have started strategising for the same, BJP state president Satish Poonia told .

"We have seen a few states working differently to strengthen its base at grassroots and hence we are studying their models and shall follow them in Rajasthan too. For example, our neighbouring state, MP has done a good work to popularise the union government's schemes at ground level. Similarly, the Karnataka BJP has worked out differently by strengthening its booth committees," he said.

Further, Himachal Pradesh also worked with innovation by strengthening different cells comprising doctors, lawyers etc, Poonia added.

Eventually different teams of professionals have been formed counting thousands in numbers which have strengthened the saffron party at grassroots level, he further said.

"Since the last few months, we are already working on 'Panna Model' which has been proved successful in Gujarat. Under this model, our workers are connecting with each and every family of a particular block to build a strong base, hence connecting to more people at grassroots."

"This model acts like a building block of a party. In Gujarat, the party has been winning elections after elections courtesy the Panna model whose imprints will now be seen in Rajasthan too," he said.

"We are keen to see the decades old model of one party winning election in alternate terms in Rajasthan to end now and hence are keenly observing and studying these trends to ensure Lotus keeps blooming here," he added.

