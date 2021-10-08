Mixed response to Home Minister's performance in poll-bound states

New Delhi, Oct 8 Nearly one-third of voters in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are 'not satisfied at all' with the work of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as per the latest ABP-CVoter- State of States 2021 tracker.

According to the survey, 32.8 per cent of the respondents are 'unsatisfied' while 31.2 per cent are 'very much satisfied' with the Home Minister's performance. The survey also showed that 23.3 are 'satisfied to some extent'.

The sample size of the survey for these five states was 98,121, spread over 690 constituencies.

As the elections are poised to be held in all the five states next year, the survey is expected to give the political parties an impression of the poll results.

In Uttar Pradesh, the survey carried out on a sample size of 50,936 people evoked mixed response. Around 34.6 per cent people are 'very much satisfied', while 37.6 per cent are 'not satisfied at all' with Shah's performance.

A total of 12.6 per cent were 'satisfied to some extent' and 15.2 per cent didn't have any opinion on the matter and chose the 'dont know/cant say' category. The survey covered 403 seats.

In Punjab, people seem to be unhappy with the working of Shah, possibly due to the ongoing farmers' agitation that has been continuing unabated for the past one year.

Among all the five poll-bound states, the people of Punjab ticked the "unsatisfied" category the most. The sample size here was 18,642. Only 8 per cent of the voters, according to the survey, were 'very much satisfied' with Shah's work, while a major chunk of them, 53.7 per cent, were not satisfied at all. The survey also showed that 16.3 per cent were 'satisfied' to some extent, and 22.1 per cent were not sure about the Home Minister's working.

Despite witnessing three BJP Chief Ministers in six months, Uttarakhand has once again showed its inclination towards the former BJP President. Around 39.7 per cent of the respondents are 'very much satisfied' and 23.3 per cent are 'satisfied' to some extent. A total of 28.2 per cent were 'not satisfied at all' while 8.8 per cent were opinionless. A total of 13,975 people were part of the survey in Uttarakhand.

Manipur also rooted for Shah, as according to the survey, 42.9 per cent are 'very much satisfied' and 24 per cent 'satisfied to some extent' with his performance.

A total of 31.5 per cent were 'not satisfied at all' HM Shah's working, while 7.2 per cent chose the 'don't know/can't say' category. The survey was done on 1,520 people.

In Goa, the survey showed that people are unhappy with the Home Minister's working style, as 39.3 per cent are 'not satisfied at all', while 31.9 per cent are 'extremely satisfied'. The survey data showed that 21.6 per cent are 'satisfied to some extent'. A total of 7.2 per cent chose the 'don't know/can't say' category. The survey was carried out on 13,048 people.

