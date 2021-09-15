Mizoram seeks info on fake IDs of 26 Myanmar nationals held in Guwahati

Aizawl/Guwahati, Sep 15 The Mizoram Police have sought information on the fake Indian documents which were found with 26 Myanmar nationals, who were arrested in Guwahati on Sunday while going to Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

In all, 26 Delhi-bound Myanmarese nationals, including 10 women, were arrested on Sunday from a private lodge at Rehabari after they arrived in Guwahati from Mizoram.

Of the 26 Myanmarese nationals, seven are teenagers while the rest are aged between 20 and 28 years.

In a statement, the Assam Police had said the persons from Myanmar's Chin state were headed to Delhi to study Bible (theology). Forged Indian documents, including Aadhaar card, Voter ID etc., all reportdly made in Mizoram, were recovered from their possession.

Mizoram IGP (Headquarters), John Neihlaia, said the Mizoram Police are seeking information on the fake documents created in Mizoram.

"The Assam Police have claimed that the fake documents were made in Mizoram. Hence, we need the information. If these were actually prepared in Mizoram, we can find out the people who are engaged in such forgery activities," Neihlaia said.

He added: "We have previous experience that such fake IDs are made in Manipur, Bengaluru and Delhi. We have not found any fake IDs prepared in Mizoram before."

Assam Police have registered a case at the Paltan bazar police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act, and the Passport Act.

According to officials in Aizawl, around 11,500 Myanmarese nationals have taken refuge in 11 districts of Mizoram, whose six districts share unfenced borders with the neighbouring country, since the military coup there on February 1. Few of them have also crossed over to neighbouring Manipur.

