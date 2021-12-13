MMHAPU VC writes to CM Nitish Kumar again in answer sheet scam

Patna, Dec 13 Prof Mohamad Quddus, the Vice Chancellor of Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University (MMHAPU) Patna, has once again written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged irregularities in printing of answer sheets. He has blamed an official of Governor House and another person for applying pressure on him for payment of Rs 6 lakh to an agency that printed answer sheets.

Quddus alleged that Vijay Singh, private secretary to the Bihar governor, applied pressure on him to sanction money to an outsourcing company which facilitated printing of answer sheets of the university.

"We wrote to principal secretary of the Chief Minister on December 9 (Second letter) seeking forensic investigation of the phone numbers of Vijay Singh and Atul Srivastava. We have also given three phone numbers 9415010066, 9919888608 and 6394819121 for the same," Quddus said.

"Atul Srivastava has used three mobile phones to call me for the payment. Vijay Singh used the exchange of Governor House to call me and applied pressure on me to pay up. I have urged the Chief Minister to initiate forensic investigation of Atul Srivastava, Vijay Singh and my phone numbers to find proof. Beside, also check the visitors log book of the Governor House to know how many times Atul Srivastava visited there," Quddus added.

The alleged scam was unearthed on November 20 when Quddus wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and demanded an inquiry. He alleged that the then additional Vice Chancellor Surendra Prasad Singh hired an outsourcing company named RSS Service Patna for printing of answer sheets. RSS Service further sourced the printing of answer sheets to a Lucknow based press.

Quddus pointed out that the university has been paying Rs 7 per answer sheet to the company named BK printing press for a long time.

"Singh during his tenure increased the printing rate from Rs 7 to Rs 16 per answer sheet. He had also given an order of 1.60 lakh copies for printing at a total cost of Rs 28 lakh," Quddus said.

"As the exam date was announced, we paid Rs 22 lakh to the printing press. Atul Srivastava and Vijay Singh are now applying pressure on me to pay the remaining Rs 6 lakh," he said.

Following the first letter of Quddus, Nitish Kumar had sent Education Minister Vijay Chaudhary to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan, but nothing happened.

Despite Surendra Prasad Singh facing corruption charges, the Governor House awarded him the best vice chancellor in Bihar, just days after Quddus wrote the first letter to the Chief Minister on November 20.

Surendra Prasad Singh filed a defamation suit against Quddus in the Patna district court a week ago.

