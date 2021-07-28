Modi announces Rs 2L for kin of Barabanki accident victims

Lucknow, July 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each, from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki on Wednesday morning.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

The Prime Minister also spoke to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to know about the road accident which left 18 dead.

The Prime Minister and the chief minister have expressed their condolence to the families of the deceased.

The chief minister has directed the concerned officials to provide the best medical care to the injured and also arrange for the passengers to reach their destinations, said additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi.

At least 18 people were killed when a truck rammed into a double-decker bus on the Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway under the Ram Sanehighat police circle on Wednesday morning.

Fifteen persons have been seriously injured and have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

