Modi suggests setting up High-Power Police Technology Mission

Lucknow/New Delhi, Nov 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested constituting a High-Power Police Technology Mission, under the leadership of the Union Home Minister.

Addressing the 56th DGsP/IGsP Conference in Lucknow, Modi called for constituting the High-Power Police Technology Mission, to adopt future technologies for grass root policing requirements and suggested development of inter-operable technologies, which would benefit police forces across the country.

The Prime Minister gave examples of CoWIN, GeM and UPI as he cited the importance of technology in the lives of the general public. He also suggested positive use of drone technology for the benefit of the people, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said in New Delhi.

Stressing on the review of the SMART Policing concept introduced in 2014, he suggested development of a roadmap for its continuous transformation and institutionalisation of the same in police forces. He also urged to involve highly qualified youth - to look for technological solutions through hackathons - to tackle some of the routine challenges faced by police.

He appreciated the positive change in police attitude towards the general public, particularly post-Covid.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Conference, Modi called for analysis of all police related incidents and developing case studies, to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism.

The two-day Conference was attended by 62 DGsP/IGsP of States/UTs and DGs of CAPFs/CPOs in Lucknow. More than 400 officers of various ranks attended the Conference, virtually, from IB offices across the country. The Prime Minister participated in the discussions and gave valuable suggestions during the Conference.

In the run-up to the Conference, various core groups of DGsP were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of national security such as, prison reforms, terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, cyber-crimes, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, drone-related matters, development of border villages, etc.

The Prime Minister also awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service to IB personnel. For the first time, as per the directives of the Prime Minister, IPS officers from various states had submitted articles on contemporary security issues, which added more value to the conference, the release said.

Earlier, the conference was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister on Saturday, wherein he had awarded trophies to the three-best Police Stations of the country.

The Home Minister participated in all the discussions and offered his valuable suggestions and guidance, the release added.

