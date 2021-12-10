Modi to address rally in U'khand's Kumaon region on Dec 24

New Delhi, Dec 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address a public rally in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on December 24, before the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming assembly elections in the hill state comes into force, a BJP leader said on Friday.

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand will be held in February-March next year along with four other states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik told that the Prime Minister will address the public rally in Kumaon region "most likely" on December 24.

"Final date and venue will be finalised in the next couple of days. The Prime Minister rally will be held in the Kumaon region and it will most probably be the last public rally before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force for assembly polls," Kaushik said.

Modi's rally will be either held in Rudrapur or Haldwani in Kumaon region.

"Place and other details of Prime Minister Modi's rally will be finalised soon. The state (party) unit will also hold a meeting to discuss and finalise the plans for the rally in a day or two. It will be a grand event like PM Modi's previous rally on December 4 in Dehradun," Kaushik said.

The BJP leader further stated the Prime Minister will announce several new projects, and also dedicate many projects to the people during the rally.

On December 4, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

The saffron party has claimed that around 1.5 lakh people had attended Modi's Dehradun rally.

It is also learnt that several union ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit the hill state before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

