Modi to visit UP twice this month

Lucknow, Oct 10 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Uttar Pradesh twice this month.

The Prime Minister, according to official sources, will visit Kushinagar on October 20 to inaugurate an international airport and he is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi on October 25.

Sources said the Prime Minister's programme was being chalked out and the schedule for the first visit was almost final.

According to officials, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kushinagar international airport which will give a boost to tourism, especially in the Buddhist circuit, as Kushinagar is the place where Lord Buddha breathed his last.

The first flight to the international airport is likely to arrive from Sri Lanka, which has a huge population of Buddhists. The flight is likely to carry the President of Sri Lanka, other delegates and Buddhist pilgrims, a senior government official said.

Several Buddhist temples and guest houses have been built around the main temple, also known as Mahaparinirvaan Sthal.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of a medical college in Kushinagar.

On October 25, the Prime Minister is expected to launch an all-India scheme related to health infrastructure from Varanasi.

Sources said the Prime Minister's focus on the state would continue even after October as several projects would be ready for inauguration or foundation laying. Some of these projects include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and several medical colleges.

