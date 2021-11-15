Modi, Uddhav Thackeray condole Babasaheb Purandare's death

New Delhi/Pune, Nov 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray grieved the demise of eminent litterateur and historian Balwant Moreshwar alias 'Shivshahir' Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away aged 100, in Pune early on Monday.

"I am pained beyond words. His demise leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said Modi.

"Even if you search, you will not find such a devotee of Shiva immersed in his meditation... The Shiv devotee is now at Shiva's feet... My deepest respects to the family and admirers on the passing of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare," said Thackeray.

The PM described Babasaheb Purandare with whom he had the honour of interacting very closely over the years, including his birth centennial in July as "witty, wise and had rich knowledge of Indian history".

In a special gesture, the CM has directed that the last rites of Babasaheb Purandare conferred the Padma Vibhushan should be performed with full state honours, later in the day in a Pune crematorium.

Besides, top leaders across the political, theatre world and literary spectrum have condoled the death of Babasaheb Purandare, who breathed his last around 5 a.m. at a private hospital after a brief illness.

