Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Tuesday after opposition MPs gathered in the Well of the House and protested over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues.

Soon after the lower house resumed today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal replied on fraudulent trade practices concerning e-commerce companies during the question hour.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requested the opposition MPs to participate in the discussion in the house and said that their way to protest is 'not right'.

The Lower House was adjourned five times on Monday.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. The session is scheduled to end on August 13.

( With inputs from ANI )

