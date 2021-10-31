Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vax supplies for developing nations

Rome, Oct 31 South Korean President Moon Jae-in and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to step up efforts to boost the supply of Covid-19 vaccines to developing nations.

Moon met with the European Union leader on the sidelines of the 16th G20 Summit that opened in the Italian capital on Saturday for a two-day run, reports Yonhap news Agency.

The two leaders agreed to jointly take steps to increase the supply of vaccines to developing nations in a smooth and equitable manner as the pandemic has proven that no one is safe until everyone is safe, the South Korean presidential office said in a statement.

They also discussed bilateral trade issues and cooperation on climate change responses as well as ways to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moon praised the EU's cooperation with South Korea as Seoul's vaccination rate exceeded a key milestone of 70 per cent earlier this month.

He also briefed the EU leader on the recent situation of the Korean Peninsula and asked the bloc to continue to work together to establish peace on the peninsula, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor