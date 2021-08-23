Mortal remains of Kalyan Singh consigned to flames

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 23 The mortal remains of former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh, were consigned to flames at Narora Ghat on the banks of the Ganga River on Monday afternoon, with full state honours.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and former Union Minister Uma Bharti were among those who paid tributes to the departed leader on his last journey.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had remained with the mortal remains of the leader since it was brought from Lucknow on Sunday. Several UP ministers were also present on the occasion, apart from thousands of supporters and followers.

The final rites were done by the departed leader's son and MP Rajvir Singh, who was accompanied by his son Sandeep Singh, a minister in the state government.

