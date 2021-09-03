Most poll-bound states repose faith in Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 3 A total of 54.3 per cent respondents in five poll-bound states have expressed their satisfaction (including to some extent) with Home Minister Amit Shahs working style, as per the ABP-CVOTER- BATTLE FOR THE STATES - WAVE 1.

However, 32.5 per cent respondents have said that they are not satisfied with Shah's works.

The survey was conducted in five poll-bound states Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarkhand.

As per the survey, in Goa, 33.5 per cent of the respondents are very much satisfied while 22 per cent are satisfied to some extent with Amit Shah. However, 44.3 per cent showed dissatisfaction with the Home Minister's working style.

In Manipur, 38.7 per cent surveyed people are very much satisfied while 25.3 per cent are satisfied to some extent with Shah. A total of 28.8 per cent respondents said they are not satisfied at all.

In Punjab, only 9.5 per cent of the surveyed people are satisfied with the Home Minister's work. A total of 16.5 per cent people are satisfied to some extent, while 59.8 per cent are not satisfied at all.

In another poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh, 36.2 per cent of the respondents said they are very much satisfied with Shah, while 20 per cent said they are satisfied to some extent, and 38.7 per cent said they are not satisfied with the Home Minister's work.

In Uttarakhand, 42.3 per cent of the surveyed people are very much satisfied with the Union Home Minister, while 12.3 per cent are satisfied to some extent. A total of 30.6 per cent of the surveyed population was not satisfied at all.

The overall sample size for the survey was 81,006 in five states covering 690 Assembly seats.

