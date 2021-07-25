Most populous Aus state sees slight drop in daily Covid cases

Sydney, July 25 Australia's most populous state of New South Wales on Sunday saw a slight drop in the daily Covid-19 cases with two new deaths recorded.

According to the state health department, 141 new locally acquired cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, out from a record of 102,233 coronavirus tests reported during the same period, reports Xinhua news agency.

The state also recorded two Covid-related deaths a woman in her late 30s and a woman in her 70s, both with no pre-existing conditions which took the total fatality tally in the state during the current outbreak to eight.

At the same time, there are currently 141 people in hospital from Covid-19, among which 60 people are under the age of 55 and 28 people are under the age of 35.

"If anybody thinks this is a disease just affecting older people, please think again," said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

As for the anti-lockdown protest in Sydney on Saturday, NSW Police Force said on Sunday that two men have been charged with allegedly striking a police horse.

Officers attached to the Strike Force have also been working throughout the night to identify those involved in the protest and further arrests are expected to be made.

