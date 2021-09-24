New York, Sep 24 US President Joe Biden said: "Mr Prime Minister, we're going to continue to build on our strong partnership", as he sat down with India's leader Narendra Modi in the Oval Office for their bilateral meeting on Friday.

He also made a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris's Indian heritage during the opening segment of their meeting, the first in-person meeting after he had become President.

Before their meeting, a senior US official said that Biden was looking forward to their meeting they will discuss Afghanistan and priority areas that India is "front and centre of".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor