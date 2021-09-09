My statement on Taliban deliberately distorted: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Sep 9 A day after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said the Taliban could become an example for the world if it followed 'real Islamic Sharia', she clarified on Thursday saying that her statement had been 'deliberately' distorted.

Taking to Twitter she wrote: "Not surprised that my statement on Sharia has been deliberately distorted. Cant point fingers since most countries that claim to uphold Sharia have failed to imbibe its true values. They are only fixated with restricting women through do's & dont's, dress codes etc.

"The real Medina Charter stipulates equal rights for men, women & minorities. In fact women have been granted property, social, legal & marriage rights. Non muslims have the same rights inc religious freedom & equality of law which is the essence of secularism."

She further added: "Hazrat Khadija Tul Kubra, Prophet SWA first wife was an independent & successful business woman. Hazrat Ayesha Siddique led the Battle of Camel & headed a force of 13000 soldiers. Islamic history is full of such examples of emancipated & empowered women.

"But at a time when India has become so polarised, there is increasing Islamphobia & Afghanistan crisis has only worsened it. Muslims are always expected to prove that they don't stand for violence. I can see why my statement is being used as click bait to further this impression."

On Wednesday, Mehbooba told reporters in Srinagar that the image of Taliban in its first term was against humanity and human rights, 'this time if they want to rule Afghanistan then they should follow the real Islamic Sharia given in the holy Quran which specifies rights of women, children and the elderly and govern as per the model of Madina given by the prophet'.

