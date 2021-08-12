My Twitter handle was blocked for retweeting RaGa's post: Goa LoP

Panaji, Aug 12 Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly, Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that his Twitter account was blocked after he shared a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing solidarity with parents of a Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in the national capital.

"Today, my Twitter account was blocked. My leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted against the injustice against a Dalit Girl. He had tweeted a photo with her parents. Her parents wanted justice for their daughter, who is a daughter of India. I had retweeted that and said that girl needs to be given justice," Kamat said after offering homage on the samadhi of Goa's first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar on the occasion of the latter's death anniversary.

"If a voice raised for the oppressed section of society is being blocked on the death anniversary of Bhausaheb Bandodkar, this is dangerous, but I will tweet such issues forever. No one has the right to suppress the voice of the marginalised because this country is a democracy," Kamat said.

