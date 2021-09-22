Mysuru gangrape case: Victim records statement before magistrate

Bengaluru, Sep 22 The victim of the sensational Mysuru gang rape case has finally recorded her statement with regard to the incident before the magistrate in Mysuru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made this disclosure on the floor of the Assembly while answering a question on the gang rape incident to Opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

"Karnataka police have taken the case of Mysuru gang rape with utmost seriousness. The victim came to Mysuru from her place and recorded her statement on Wednesday. The police continuously kept in touch with her parents and convinced them to record statement," he said.

The victim did not speak to police initially. They shifted the victim from Mysuru to their native place. "Today she came forward to record her statement. The government will see to it that the accused are punished," he said.

The Mysuru gang rape case investigation which faced road blocks due to non-cooperation of the victim will now be expedited, police said. The incident had taken place on August 24. The victim had gone to an isolated place near Chamundi hill with her male friend where the incident took place.

The 7 miscreants attacked them, sexually assaulted the lady and demanded Rs 3 lakh ransom from them. Later, the victims were admitted to a private hospital. The police arrested 7 persons in this connection from Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah attacked the ruling BJP especially Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for taking the case casually. He also charged the police with registering the case 15 hours after the incident.

Siddaramaiah said that the victim suffered injuries and the gynaecologist who tested her noticed bleeding in private parts and she recorded her observations. Even then, police waited for the statement of the the victim's male friend to register the case, he said.

Bommai stated that there is no inordinate delay in registering the case. In the rape case of a graduate in Manipal in 2013, there was no FIR and statement, for much longer time, he countered.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "We are all concerned about our daughters. Even I have a daughter and you (Siddaramaiah) have a daughter. Though she goes to a neighborhood we ask her to be careful. Though, Gandhi ji's statement on women freely moving around during midnight is an ideal. The situation on ground is different," he defended his statement by blaming the victim for going out late in the evening.

