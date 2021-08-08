Nadda lauds Yogi govt's Covid management in UP

BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday lauded COVID-19 management of Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at 'Chikitsa Sammelan' in Agra, Nadda said that the 4 lakh BJP volunteers to be trained by month-end as frontline workers for the expected 3rd COVID wave.

"30 medical colleges launched under PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh. About 7.57 crore children were vaccinated under 'Mission Indradhanush'...UP has created a record in testing with about 5 crore tests and the recovery rate is at 97 per cent. I congratulate Yogi Ji," he said.

"By month-end, 4 lakh BJP volunteers to be trained as frontline workers for the expected 3rd COVID wave. Testing kits with thermal scanners, oxymeters... to be provided in rural areas along with antigen testing facility," he added.

The BJP national president arrived in Lucknow on Saturday to address a meeting of district council presidents and block chiefs.

( With inputs from ANI )

