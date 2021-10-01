Nadda meets Shah, discusses upcoming Assembly polls, party organisation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss party organization and upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The meeting lasted for about an hour.

According to sources, the political situation in Punjab and farmers issues have been discussed in the meeting.

Notably, the meeting took place a day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called on Shah in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sources said, Nadda and Shah also discussed Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about two hours on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, Nadda held a meeting with the people of the Sikh community in the party headquarters.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur are due early next year. Among these five states, four are currently ruled by BJP or BJP-led coalition. Only, Punjab is ruled by the Congress government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor