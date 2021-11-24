Nadda on two-day visit to poll-bound Goa from today

New Delhi, Nov 24 BJP National President J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Goa from Wednesday to oversee the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections.

According to sources, during his visit, apart from meeting the party workers, Nadda will also address a conference of doctors as part of the party's campaign to communicate with the intellectuals.

The BJP president will reach Goa late in the evening on Wednesday and will interact with the doctors in the night. Around 300 doctors from various fields including allopathic, homeopathic and ayurvedic will participate in the program.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the second day of his visit, Nadda will hold a conference with the party workers engaged in the election campaign.

He will also meet the state election in-charge, Chief Minister, state president and other top leaders of the state to discuss the electoral situation in the state, as well as the party's election strategy.

Before reaching Goa, Nadda will visit Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday will leave for Tiruppur to inaugurate the party's new district office.

He will also inaugurate the new district offices of the party in Erode, Tirunelveli and Tirupattur through video conferencing.

The BJP president will attend several other party programs in Tamil Nadu, address a public meeting, after that will leave for Goa.

